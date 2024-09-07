Bobcats dethrone UTSA in historic blowout win

After decade’s worth of pain and suffering, the past demons of the five straight losses to archrival UTSA firmly buried 39 feet into the ground of UFCU Stadium.

Texas State defeated the archrival Roadrunners 49-10 for not only the Bobcats first win over UTSA but the biggest blowout win in the history of the I-35 rivalry.

“I’m proud of the players, coaching staff, training staff and university [ administrators because] it took everyone to get this victory,” Head Coach G.J. Kinne said. “It’s a huge win for the program and excited to get one in the win column against [UTSA] which was important. It’s huge for recruiting, the university, and for these guys. It took a lot of grit and mental toughness [from] where we played last week to put on that kind of performance.”

Texas State had entered their game against UTSA with an 0-5 record against the Roadrunners with the added implication that the winner would gain a leg up in the race for the Group of Five spot in the College Football Playoff.

After dropping a 20-13 game against the Roadrunners last year, Kinne and his coaching staff went deep in developing a game plan against UTSA which paid off in an emotional victory.

“It’s right up there with the Baylor game and the bowl win,” Kinne said. “There was a little bit more juice to this one being a rivalry game and just the way we played last year. It didn’t feel like we put out our best game last year. We have been working year around and a lot of decisions went into tonight. It wasn’t just what you saw out there [but] the coaches have been grinding on UTSA for a really long time.

“Every recruiting move and personnel decision we made [was] does this allow us to beat UTSA and win a conference championship. You will see UTSA go out there and have a really good year. That is a really good ballclub.”

Despite throwing an interception on the opening drive and getting stuffed on fourth down inside the ten yard line, the Bobcat defense held firm and kept the Roadrunner offense from finding the endzone.

The defense’s tenacious play paid off as quarterback Jordan McCloud scored on a 17-yard rushing touchdown to put the Bobcats up 7-0.

UTSA was able to get into Bobcat territory but the defense once again denied the Roadrunners a trip to the endzone and settled for the field goal.

Texas State responded with a six-play 75 yard drive, ending with McCloud scoring his second rushing touchdown of the day and extending the lead to 14-3.

The Roadrunner offense failed to go past the 50 yard line during the first half, allowing the Bobcats to take advantage.

Early in the second quarter, McCloud found wide receiver Chris Dawn Jr. on a 46-yard passing touchdown to extend the lead 21-3.

Following a Roadrunner punt, the Bobcats struck again on a five-play 60-yard drive that saw running Deion Hankins punch into the endzone on a two-yard rushing touchdown for his first score as a Bobcats.

Texas State capped off their first half offensive showcase with a backbreaking touchdown late in the second quarter. Facing fourth down and one yard to go for the first down, running back Lincoln Pare, who had missed the entire 2023 season with a torn ACL, scored on a 45-yard rushing touchdown and extend the lead to 35-3. Pare later scored on a 33 yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the 49-10 win and led the team in rushing with eleven carries for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

Holding the UTSA defense to just 10 points, with the Roadrunners scoring late in the third quarter, cornerback Josh Eaton empahised how the level of the defensive play has risen and improved on committing less penalties.

“That is our standard here now,” Eaton said. “Last week we did a lot of things we didn’t want to put on film. This week we talked about discipline. We knew if we were the most disciplined team on the field, they couldn’t play with us. That is what we displayed today”

On claiming the I-35 rivalry game for the first time, Eaton mentioned the importance of accomplishing the team goal and it’s significance.

“Coming from another school and joining the team who hasn’t done something in a long time, it feels great to be a part of history,” Eaton said. “I’m glad we came and accomplished that for ourselves and the people on the outside. It’s no longer about UTSA. It is about us now.”