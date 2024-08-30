Bobcats fall to Colorado State in first home loss

Texas State suffered their first home loss of the season in a 2-1 defeat to the Colorado State Rams.

The setback was a difficult one for both the Bobcats and Head Coach Steve Holeman who even their record to 2-2 overall.

“It was a tough loss,” Holeman said. “Colorado State is a good team and not to take anything away from them, I don’t think we are at our best. We gave them the penalty kick which was a mental mistake. Then they had one player with an individual moment of brilliance to beat our back line and we were not organized.

“It’s tough but at the end of the day if we play them again, there is a good chance that we will win but we didn’t tonight so we have to learn from it.”

Texas State took an early lead by taking advantage of a Colorado State foul inside the penalty box.

Selected to take the penalty kick, fifth year senior midfielder Mya Ulloa blasted the shot past the goalkeeper and gave the Bobcats a 1-0 lead.

The Bobcats held the lead for almost four minutes before Colorado State was able to respond.

Following a Texas State foul inside the penalty box, the Rams tied the game by making their penalty kick, making it 1-1.

In the 28th minute, the Rams were able to extend their lead. Breaking through the Bobcat back line, Rams’ player Kaja Dionne moved past the defenders before delivering a back breaking shot as Colorado State took the lead 2-1.

In the second half, the Bobcats took nine shots in an attempt to tie the game up but were turned away by the Colorado State defense.

The Rams held the possesion of the ball in the final minutes of the game to seal the Bobcat defeat 2-1.

“They are a good team and we schedule these games for a reason. Everything is to prepare us for the conference. If we wanted a confidence builder, we would have scheduled someone else. We have to make sure we learn from this. We can’t leave games that we feel like we should win turn into losses.”

Texas State returns to the Bobcat Soccer Complex tonight in a showdown with the Houston Cougars of the Big 12 Conference.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.