Bobcats head to College Station Regional for NCAA Tournament

Texas State will go to the Texas A&M Regional as the No. 2 seed for the NCAA Softball Tournament as announced of the Softball Selction

The Bobcats and Head Coach Ricci Woodard will face the Penn State Nittany Lions in the opening round of the tournament where the winner will play Texas A&M-Albany in a double elimination tournament to advance to Super Regionals.

“It would have been nice to host but it’s always nice to stay close to home,” Woodard said. “I’m excited. This puts us in a good spot where fans can come watch and we are in a familiar place. It’s a pretty good draw in my opinion.”

Texas State is heading to their 12th NCAA Tournament in program history after qualifying for the tournament last year as an At-Large bid.

The Bobcats defeated Louisiana to not only capture the conference tournament title for the first time since 2018 but also securing the automatic bid.

This will be the first time Texas State will play a NCAA Regional Tournament game in College Station since 2017 and just the third since 2012.

Texas State will battle Penn State Friday night at 3 p.m. from Davis Diamond Field in College Staion.

Both the Bobcats and the Nittany Lions battled in a three game series during the regular season with Texas State taking the sweep.