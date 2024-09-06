Rattlers drop home opener to Weiss

The Rattlers were unable to overcome the suffocating defense of Weiss, as San Marcos drops their first home game of the season 54-0 in Toyota Rattler Stadium and a 0-2 record on the season.

The Rattlers struggled to gain any kind of momentum through the first quarter, though San Marcos Head Coach John Walsh focused on his positive takeaways from the first half of the ballgame.

“By the end of the half we’re down 20-0 and we’re still in the ballgame,” Walsh said. “We know we’re the underdog, and we had a good half, but we just couldn’t execute in the second; it looked like we got tired.”

Pflugerville Weiss entered the game in enemy territory and managed to take control early in the contest with a string of defensive stops that ultimately allowed the offense to stockpile its total yardage.

The Rattlers’ first drive of the game saw an early punt, which ultimately led to the first touchdown of the game after a long rush on the Wolves’ first play set up a 27-yard touchdown pass for senior wide receiver Peyton Guyton.

Walsh mentions the lack of depth at the running back position only slimmed their chances of initiating any kind of run game for the Rattlers.

“We lost [Colson] Geesee again, so Geesee was a really big part of our run game, and that really took out half our run game which hurt us,” Walsh said.” “So, I think we have to plan on not having him next time out.”

San Marcos held Weiss to just seven points in the first quarter before the Wolves struck again.

Connecting on a 47-yard screen pass, the Wolves went up 14-0.

The Rattlers attempted to make it a one score only for Weiss to stop them and force a punt.

The Wolves struck again on a 29-yard touchdown pass but the Rattlers blocked the extra point attempt to make it 20-0.

The San Marcos offense made one last drive in the first half to score points and were able to cross the Weiss 50 yard line. However, the Rattlers were forced into a fourth and long situation and were unable to convert, leaving the halftime score 20-0.

Ultimately, the second half of action only got worse for the Rattlers, whose lack of depth on both sides of the ball told the story for most of this game, as Weiss put on an offensive showcase that proved to be too much for a weakened Rattler team.

Head Coach John Walsh and the Rattlers now look ahead to its next matchup as it prepares to protect home turf against the San Antonio Wagner Thunderbirds at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, in Toyota Rattler Stadium.