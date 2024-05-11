Texas State shuts out No. 21 Troy in series opener

The Bobcats opened their series with the No. 21 Troy Trojans by throwing shut out en route to a 6-0 win.

Texas State and Head Coach Steven Trout improved their overall record to 25-25 and their conference record to 11-14.

“It was a really good quality win on Friday Night,” Trout said. “Cam Bush and Rhett McCaffety were the story tonight shutting out a really good offense. The wind was in the defense’s favor for both teams but to throw that many strikes and pitch like they did was really good stuff. Offensively we got enough good swings and got some walks when we needed too.”

The Bobcats struck first in the bottom of the fourth inning. Shortstop Davis Powell hit a RBI single through the left side, giving the Bobcats a 1-0 lead.

Texas State was able to break it open in the seventh inning.

With the bases loaded, center fielder Kameron Weil hit an RBI single into right field. Pushing the Bobcat lead to 2-0.

Wild pitch allowed another run to score for the Bobcats before Texas State loaded up the bases once more via a forced walk by designated hitter Ryne Farber.

Third basman Aaron Lugo cleared the bases with a RBI double and advanced to third base following a Troy throwing error.

After the bottom of the seventh inning, Texas State was in firm control up 6-0.

But the Troy offense was unable to get off the ground due to the combined effort of pitchers Cameron Bush and Rhett McCaffety.

Bush earned his first win of the season throwing 5.2 innings while allowing just three hits, no runs and one walk

McCaffety earned his first save of the season throwing 3.1 innings while allowing one hit, no runs, one walk and striking out four batters.

Texas State will look for the series win against Troy Saturday at 4 p.m.