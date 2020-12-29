2020 SMDR Female Athlete of the Year: Emily DeWalt

This article is a part of the 2020 SMDR Year in Review series.

It was tough to imagine Emily DeWalt improving on her first two seasons at Texas State after being named the Sun Belt Setter of the Year twice in a row.

But sure enough, the junior posted statistical career-highs in multiple categories, including 11.30 assists, 0.8 kills, 3.35 digs and 0.45 blocks per set. DeWalt was a vital part of a Bobcat team that won its third-straight conference tournament championship, playing in all but one set in 2020 and posting double-doubles in 18 of the team’s 26 matches.

The Helotes native was named the league’s Setter of the Week five times throughout the season and voted Setter of the Year and All-Sun Belt First Team for the third consecutive year. DeWalt now ranks fifth in Texas State program history with 3,494 career assists.

The setter’s ability to sustain elite levels of play year over year makes her the 2020 SMDR Female Athlete of the Year.

Honorable Mentions:

Texas State Volleyball’s Janell Fitzgerald and Tyeranee Scott

DeWalt wasn’t the only Bobcat who played a big role on this year’s championship squad. Fitzgerald and Scott both provided strong performances on the front row this season.

Both finished top-three in kills for the maroon and gold, Fitzgerald averaging 3.75 and Scott averaging 2.57 per set. The pair also led the team in blocks, Scott rejecting 1.00 and Fitzgerald swatting 0.88 per set, leading to each getting a nod on the All-Sun Belt First Team.

San Marcos Wrestling and Softball’s Gianna Moreno

Moreno is a dual-sport athlete for the Lady Rattlers and made significant impacts on both the wrestling and softball teams this year.

The senior is one of the most ferocious wrestlers in the state at 128 pounds, being ranked No. 1 in the division for all but the final day of the 2020 season. She finished in fourth place at the 6A UIL State Championship tournament, becoming San Marcos’ first ever two-time state placer.

Moreno returned to the softball diamond mid-season, inserted into the lineup as an outfielder. She drilled an inside-the-park solo home run in just her fourth plate appearance of the year during a 9-1 victory over Bastrop on March 6. She began to find her stride in 14 plate appearances, hitting for .222 with a 1.017 OPS before the season was cut short.

San Marcos Girls’ Basketball’s Faith Phillips and Kayla Presley

The pair of Lady Rattlers led San Marcos to 20 wins during the 2019-20 season for the second year in a row and look to be on pace to do it again in the 2020-21 season.

Phillips and Presley were both named to the 2019-20 All-District 26-6A First Team and have both eclipsed the 1,000 career point mark this year. They will look to make their first playoff appearances in their senior seasons.

San Marcos Volleyball’s Maggie Walsh

Walsh’s presence was immediately felt at San Marcos this year as she helped the Lady Rattlers earn their first playoff win since 2001.

She led the purple and white with 5.1 kills per set and was a major contributor on defense as well, finishing second on the team with both 37 blocks and 216 digs. Walsh was named the District 26-6A Most Valuable Hitter and was an all-district First Team selection as well.