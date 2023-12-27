5: Rattler Baseball captures the Bi-District Title

This is first in a multi-part series of articles counting down the top 5 sports stories in San Marcos for 2023.

Enduring an hour-long lightning episode, playing in two different stadiums and having a benches clearing moment, San Marcos outscored Churchill in the final two innings to claim their first Bi-District Championship since 2018, defeating the Chargers 5-2. Despite having the game delayed and moved to a different stadium to finish play, Head Coach Bryan Webb and his team were prepared for the moment as last week’s game against New Braunfels also had a long rain delay.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Webb said. “With what happened to us against New Braunfels, this is why we do it. I knew something was going to happen in the playoffs and look what. In both games we had to refocus and reheat. Our kids knew what they had to do, and we found a way to come back out and get the win.”

The game originally started at Blossom Athletic Complex where the Rattlers and the Chargers were locked in a pitchers duel with both startings pitchers allowing a combined one hit and zero runs. San Marcos broke through in the top of the fourth inning as first baseman Stephen Wilder hit a RBI double as the Rattlers took a 1-0 lead. Churchill responded with an RBI double of their own as the game remained tied at 1-1. The bottom of the fourth saw both benches cleared after a physical play at home plate as the Rattlers tagged the runner at home which in turn led to shoving match and saw two players, one from San Marcos and one from Churchill, be ejected from the game. The game was then delayed in the bottom of the fifth inning as lightning appeared in the area before a rainstorm washed out the field. The game was then moved from Blossom to Northeast Sports Park where the contest was concluded. Following a single Reagan Chomel, Wilder came through in the clutch with another RBI double as San Marcos retook the lead at 2-1. Wilder then scored on an RBI single by Ryan Hix as the Rattlers extended the lead to 3-1. A Gavin Gomez RBI single scored one more run as San Marcos entered the bottom of the sixth inning with a 4-1 lead. But the Rattlers faced trouble as Churchill loaded the bases with no outs. San Marcos proceeded to record their first out with a Chomel strikeout before the Chargers scored on a sac fly. A second strikeout by Chomel ended the inning as Churchill stranded two runners. A leadoff double by shortstop Kutter Gage Webb led to another score for the Rattlers as fielder’s choice by outfielder Major Pillein San Marcos pushed the lead out to 5-2. Seventh inning saw the Chargers connect with back to back one out singles to give Churchill runners on first and second.

As Chomel was relieved from the game after reaching the max pitch count at 110 pitches, outfielder/pitcher Gavin Gomez closed out the game. With only 12 pitches to spare, Gomez recorded a strikeout and a flyout for the final two outs as San Marcos won the Bi-District Championship. The Rattlers will meet a familiar foe in the Area Round of the playoffs as San Marcos will take on former district bunkmate Lake Travis.

The playoff will be a three game series with all games taking place at Dripping Springs. Game 1 will be Friday night at 8 p.m. with Game 2 taking place Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. If a Game 3 is needed, the final and decisive contest will be played 30 minutes after Game 2