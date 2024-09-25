Academy falls to St. Mary’s Hall

The Academy Bears fell on the road to the San Antonio St. Mary’s Hall Barons 66-21 Friday Night.

The Bears drop their overall record to 1-3.

Academy found themselves trailing 32-8 in the first quarter and were unable to dig themselves out of the deficit as the Barons went on to win.

Sophomore running back Caleb Armstrong led the team in rushing with 147 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Daniel Yates led the team in receiving with three catches for 75 yards and one touchdown. Freshman quarterback Major Howard completed the game with 109 yards passing and one touchdown.

The Bears return home this Friday against the Austin Veritas Defenders. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

HILL COUNTRY CHRISTIAN SHUTOUT BY CASTLE HILLS

Hill Country Christian dropped their second game in a 46-0 loss to the San Antonio Castle Hills Eagles.

The Rams only managed 74 yards of offense against the tough Castle Hill’s defense.

Hill Country will look to bounce back on the road against the Leakey Eagles. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday night.

