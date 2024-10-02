Academy gets homecoming win over Veritas Defenders
San Marcos Academy defeated the Austin Veritas Defenders 44-14 in a homecoming victory for the Bears.
Academy improves their record to 2-3 overall.
Sophomore running back Caleb Armstrong ran for 58 yards on nine carries, leading the team in rushing. Juniors Daniel Yates and Major Howard both rushed for 46 yards a piece with Howard scoring a rushing touchdown. Howard also passed for 97 yards and one touchdown. Yates caught one pass for 30 yards and a touchdown and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
Senior Cash Miller passed for 45 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 31 yards and one touchdown.
Academy will be on the road this Friday in a showdown with former district rival San Antonio Castle Hills.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in San Antonio.
RAMS FALL TO LEAKEY
Hill Country Christian fell to the Leakey Eagles 46-0 in a non-district showdown.
The Rams fall to 2-3 overall.
Hill Country Christian will look to get back on track in a showdown with Bulverde Gloria Deo Academy Lions.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
