Academy gets homecoming win over Veritas Defenders

San Marcos Academy defeated the Austin Veritas Defenders 44-14 in a homecoming victory for the Bears.

Academy improves their record to 2-3 overall.

Sophomore running back Caleb Armstrong ran for 58 yards on nine carries, leading the team in rushing. Juniors Daniel Yates and Major Howard both rushed for 46 yards a piece with Howard scoring a rushing touchdown. Howard also passed for 97 yards and one touchdown. Yates caught one pass for 30 yards and a touchdown and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Senior Cash Miller passed for 45 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 31 yards and one touchdown.

Academy will be on the road this Friday in a showdown with former district rival San Antonio Castle Hills.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in San Antonio.

RAMS FALL TO LEAKEY

Hill Country Christian fell to the Leakey Eagles 46-0 in a non-district showdown.

The Rams fall to 2-3 overall.

Hill Country Christian will look to get back on track in a showdown with Bulverde Gloria Deo Academy Lions.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

