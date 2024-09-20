Academy looks to build momentum while Hill Country tries to regroup

PRIVATE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Following the San Marcos Showdown, both the Academy Bears and the Hill Country Christian Rams look to refocus during non-district play against two tough opponents in TAPPS six-man football.

The Bears got their first win of the season with a 67-18 win over the Rams last Friday in the first ever San Marcos Showdown while Hill Country Christian suffered their first loss of the season.

Academy will be back on the road, looking to build momentum following their win in a battle with San Antonio St. Mary’s Barons.

The Barons are coming off a 70-25 win over the Waco Valor Prep Knights and enter the game with a 2-1 record.

St. Mary’s is the No. 12 ranked team in the sixmanfootball. com TAPPS Division I rankings Both the Bears and the Barrons met last season ending with Academy defeating St. Mary’s 41-32.

Kickoff for Academy- St. Mary’s is set for 7:30 p.m. tonight at St. Mary’s Hall in San Antonio.

Hill Country will also be back on the road as the Rams will take on the San Antonio Castle Hills Eagles.

The Eagles are coming off a 64-14 win over the Bulverde Bracken Christian Warriors and enter the game with a 2-1 record.

Castle Hills is the No. 4 ranked team in the sixmanfootball. com TAPPS Division I rankings.

The Rams and the Eagles met last season in a showdown of top ranked teams. Castle Hills handed Hill Country their first loss of the season in a thrilling 46-42 win for the Eagles.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. tonight at Castle Hills in San Antonio.

