Academy meets Hill Country Christian in first ever meeting

The first ever San Marcos Crosstown Showdown will take place tonight as the San Marcos Academy Bears will battle the San Marcos Hill Country Christian School Rams in six-man football action.

The Rams are flying high this week after earning the No. 1 state ranking in TAPPS Division III from sixmanfootball.com.

Hill Country Christian enters the game with a 2-0 record following wins over the Corpus Christi Incarnate Word Academy Angels [88-62] and the Austin Veritas Defenders [74-42].

Academy currently sits in the Top Ten at No. 10 in the TAPPS Division II rankings from sixmanfootball. com Despite having an 0-2 record, the Bears are running through a tough non-district schedule that features the best six-man teams in TAPPS.

Academy dropped their season opener to the Fredericksburg Heritage Eagles 34-14. The Eagles are currently the No. 2 ranked team in TAPPS Division III behind Hill Country.

The Bears lost their week two match-up with the Houston Emery-Weiner Jaguars 60-14. The Jaguars are the No. 2 state ranked team in TAPPS Division I.

Kickoff for Academy- Hill Country Christian starts tonight at 7 p.m. from Remme-Mc-Coy Athletic Complex on the campus of Academy High School.

