Adapting to your personnel, Whataburger vs In-N-Out, and San Marcos Lady Rattler Basketball with Jermaine Ervin | On the Record Sports

Thu, 04/29/2021 - 1:19pm
Thursday, April 29, 2021

The On the Record Sports podcast is BACK with another LIVE episode featuring new Head Coach of San Marcos Lady Rattler Basketball Jermaine Ervin. The crew of Drew King, Kristen Cordani, DeShaun Hartley, and Jude McClaren discuss all things Lady Rattler Hoops and even learn about who Coach Ervin thinks is the best Quarterback in this year's NFL Draft! Follow @smdrsports on Twitter to stay updated.

