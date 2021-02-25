Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
After the Snowpocalypse | On the Record Sports #1

Thu, 02/25/2021 - 11:23am
Thursday, February 25, 2021

Even better than I was the last time... the On the Record Sports podcast is BACK featuring a new cast and crew of characters and reporters. Drew King, Kristen Cordani, DeShaun Hartley, and Jude McClaren return from their snow bunkers to break down all the latest news surrounding sports in San Marcos. Topics include... San Marcos Boys/Girls Basketball, San Marcos Boys Soccer, TXST Baseball/Softball, and TXST Men's Basketball. Enjoy and don't forget to follow @smdrsports on Twitter to stay updated!

