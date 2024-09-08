ALL EYES ON TEXAS STATE

Colton’s Corner: Texas State enters the national spotlight against Arizona State

Every mid-major school has the dream of being able to showcase both their team and their university on national television.

It’s not hard to see why. By gaining exposure to millions of people, a university may attract prospective students on a national, or even international, level to attend the school. Then on a rare occasion, the team may pull off a major upset and jump the school into the national sports conversation.

But for mid-major schools, most of the time the games on national television are either on the road where a university cannot show off their campus.

Very rarely do you see mid-major football teams able to host a football game on national television, especially against a member of a Power Four conference from the ACC, Big 10, Big 12 and SEC.

In spite of all the odds, Texas State bucked the trend.

The Bobcats will be live on national television on ESPN when Texas State hosts Arizona State Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. from UFCU Stadium.

In the history of Bobcat football, only three times has Texas State played on the main ESPN channel.

The first came during the tribulations of the 2020 season in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a number of cancellations during the season, Texas State was selected to play on ESPN in the Bobcats home opener against the SMU Mustangs.

Highlighted by the jaw-dropping one handed catch in the corner of the endzone by wide receiver Jermiah Haydel, the Bobcats put on a show despite losing to the Mustangs 31-24.

Texas State was later put on ESPN again in a road trip against the No. 12 BYU Cougars. The game wasn’t as exciting as the season opener with the Cougars blowing out the Bobcats 52-14.

Perhaps the most famous Texas State game played on ESPN was the Bobcats first ever bowl game against the Rice Owls in the First Responders Bowl.

In front of 26,542 fans, the largest crowd at SMU’s Gerald J. Ford Stadium during the entire season, the Bobcats won their first ever bowl game, winning 45-21 over Rice. It was also the most viewed game in Texas State history with 2.8 million viewers.

In respect to all three games the Bobcats have played on ESPN, Thursday’s night game against Arizona State might be the biggest televised game in the history of Bobcat football. While many Bobcat fans may turn their nose at being on Thursday instead of the traditional Saturday, playing on ESPN in primetime is still a significant accomplishment that should not be diminished. The game is still expected to draw in a sizable crowd and will continue to be rocking just like a Saturday night game in San Marcos.

Most importantly, this is the first time Texas State will be able to showcase the university and the fan base in a national spotlight that isn’t under the wrath of a pandemic.

Regardless of the outcome, though Bobcat fans would prefer another win over a P4 opponent, Texas State has already won. San Marcos will be shown on a national stage in front of millions of people and the university in a spotlight where they can attract potential students to come to their school outside of Texas.

It’s a win-win for the Bobcats and everything Texas State has been hoping for since making their jump to Football Bowl Subdivision in 2012.

Only one thing remains now. A Bobcat victory. cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc