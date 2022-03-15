Asberry, Johnson receive NABC All-District awards

Texas State senior guard Caleb Asberry and head coach Terrence Johnson were both recognized with all-district honors by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) on Tuesday.

Asberry was selected to the NABC All-District 23 Second Team. The Pflugerville native led the Sun Belt regular season champions with 13.8 points per game and averaged a career-high 4.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Asberry becomes the first player in program history to land on multiple all-district teams in a season. He was also voted to the 2022 All-Sun Belt First Team last month.

Johnson was named District 23’s Coach of the year after guiding the Bobcats to their second consecutive regular season title. The maroon and gold clinched 20 wins for the fourth time in the past six seasons, currently boasting a 21-7 overall record and a 12-3 record in Sun Belt play. Johnson was also named the Sun Belt Coach of the year for the second season in a row last month.

Asberry, Johnson and Texas State will compete in their first-ever NIT game on Tuesday, matching up with North Texas (24-6, 16-2 Conference USA) on the road. The game is set to air on ESPN+.