Bailiff continues to leave long-lasting legacy, stretching over 46 years

It was hard not to feel emotional for David Baillif, Special Assistant to Head Coach G.J. Kinne, as the Bobcats defeated Georgia Southern to earn their sixth win of the season to become bowl eligible nearly 18 years after Bailiff, then head coach, led Texas State to their first ever FCS playoff win over the Eagles in 2005.

For someone who has been through the lows and highs of both Texas State and Southwest Texas State, being apart of history once again was fitting for Bailiff.

“It’s really emotional for me when we got the bowl bid,” Bailiff said. “To be here with Coach Kinne, who has done a remarkable job here recruiting. He is so good to these players and coaches. He is still getting his culture in here, so what he has done is miraculous and I’m very proud to be a part of it.’” The legacy of David Bailiff is truly unique in Texas State history.

Starting as an offensive lineman for Bobcats under Jim Wacker, Bailiff helped the Bobcats to their first outright conference championship since 1963 during the 1980 season in what would become a string of four straight conference championships.

Bailiff returned to the Bobcats as a graduate assisant in 1988 before becoming the defensive line coach from 1989-1991.

Bailiff left Southwest Texas State in 1992 before returning back to his alma mater in 1997 where he became the defensive coordinator from 19972000.

Following a stint at TCU, Bailiff returned back to San Marcos for his first stint as head coach taking over at Texas State in 2004.

In just his second season, Bailiff and the Bobcats won their first conference championship since 1983 before winning their first playoff game at the FCS level against Georgia Southern.

As the director of athletics Don Coryell puts it, Bailiff is Texas State royalty.

“He truly is a Bobcat legend,” Coryell said. “He has accomplished so much here as a player and a coach. His resume is pretty unrivaled. He means a tremendous amount to a lot of people who either worked with him, played with him or followed his work. He has a wide reach of people who appreciate everything he has given to Texas State.”

Now in his current role as Special Assistant to the Head Coach, Bailiff is set on helping the Bobcats any way he can.

“I say this with purpose but I’m America’s oldest Graduate Assistant,” Bailiff said. “When Coach Kinne asks me to do anything, I do it. At first I was just trying to fund-raise and get the community back involved. Not only did I graduate from here, I was GA here, my first job was here, I left and came back. I was a defensive coordinator, left and came back to be the head coach. So I coached decades of players around here, so it’s pretty incredible.”

Whether it’s giving sage advice, helping reunite disenfranchised alumni, or helping whenever he can, Bailiff is there wherever the Bobcats need him.

“He is a great presence in the building,” Coryell said. “He is really good about bouncing ideas off of Coach Kinne. He has the experience of knowing how things are done and recommendations to me as the athletics director on things he has seen that have been successful for football programs.”

With the Bobcats heading to the First Responder Bowl against the Rice Owls, ironically the program Bailiff helped lead for 11 seasons including winning their first outright conference championship since 1957, Bailiff’s career has truly come full circle.

“It feels great for me because I’m ending where it started,” Bailiff said. “I have a championship ring from 1980, a championship ring from 2005 and a bowl championship now. So I have a championship ring from Division II, FCS and FBS. That’s pretty cool.”

