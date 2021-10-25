Bears come up short in loss to Defenders

San Marcos Academy fell to Austin Veritas Academy on the road Friday, 64-44.

The Bears took an early lead, going up 16-8 in the first quarter, and extended it to 36-24 by halftime. But the Defenders came back with 16 unanswered points in the third quarter and outscored the visitors 24-8 in the fourth to take the victory.

SMA junior quarterback Mitchell Howard completed 15-of-29 passes for 196 yards, throwing two touchdowns to senior Inaki Infante-Valenzuela and another to junior Cole Krackau. Howard also led the team with eight rushes for 76 yards and two touchdowns.

Chizi Efobi had a major impact on both sides of the ball. The senior chipped in four carries for 43 yards and a score, three receptions for 50 yards on offense, 12 tackles and four quarterback hurries.

On defense, Krackau added eight tackles and fumble that he both forced and recovered. Infante-Valenzuela contributed nine tackles and two pass breakups.

The Bears close out the regular season on the road, playing Temple Holy Trinity Catholic on Friday at 7:30 p.m.