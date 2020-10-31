Bears earn bounce back victory over Temple Holy Trinity

San Marcos Academy came back strong after receiving a 46-28 loss to Austin Veritas Academy last week. The Bears took full control inside Ingram Stadium on Friday in a 52-6 win over Temple Holy Trinity Catholic (2-2).

"I was a little concerned about how the tough loss to Veritas would affect us, but I believe that this week was by far the best week of practice we've had all year, and it showed," SMA head coach Les Davis said. "Our guys were laser focused against Holy Trinity, and they kicked into a whole different gear. We played great football on both sides of the ball, and it was really cool to see so many seniors, in their last home game, make great contributions."

Senior Gino Dipollino cut the Celtics defense to ribbing, taking 18 carries for 210 yards and four touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Mitchell Howard also completed 6-of-10 passes for 74 yards, tossing two touchdowns to sophomore Brett Houston and another to senior Alex Davis for three total on the night.

Davis led the team with 10 tackles, followed by sophomore Cole Krackau with nine. Five different bears posted at least one tackle for a loss. Krackau also caught the lone interception of the night.

SMA (4-2) plays in its regular-season finale next week when it faces to Round Rock Concordia (0-4) on the road Friday at 7:30 p.m.

"It was just an all around great effort, and we got a lot of satisfaction out of the '45' win," Davis said.