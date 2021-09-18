Bears win big over Mustangs at home, 45-0

San Marcos Academy hit the ground running and never looked back in a 45-0 win over San Antonio Lutheran inside McCoy-Remme Athletic Complex on Friday.

Head coach Chris Chacon congratulated the Bears on a “great team win”, and said he appreciates players who “like to catch the ball (and) are complete players,” executing key blocks down field.

A hot start put the home team on the board in expeditious fashion. The Mustangs’ (1-2) first drive was a three-and-out. Junior T.J. Murphy delivered a crushing tackle for a loss on third down to ensure a punt. Murphy was aggressive all night and finished with six tackles and a forced fumble.

A deep punt pinned the Bears at their own 9-yard line. But the Bears struck back in two plays, both carries, including a 52 yard touchdown that showcased junior Cole Krackau’s speed. Senior Inaki Infante-Valenzuela followed with a two-point kick, and the Academy had an 8-0 lead.

Lutheran could not respond and only managed three plays again. Subsequently, it appeared the Bears’ offense stalled in three plays of their own, but their coach had other other ideas. Lined up in punt formation, the ball was snapped short of the punter to Krackau. He pitched the ball to junior quarterback Mitchell Howard, who sprinted down the sideline. A block in the back prevented a touchdown, but the offense still managed a first down. The next play, Howard evaded two Mustang defenders before throwing a 44-yard pass over the middle to Infante-Valenzuela. The receiver hauled in the pass and pivoted to beeline toward the end zone. On the point after try, Infante-Valenzuela ran it in for one point and a 15-0 Bear’s lead.

The Academy finished out the first quarter with another long pass by Howard. Senior Mason Loep high-pointed the ball, spin cycled away from a defender, and found the end zone. The try afterward made the score 23-0.

Two more touchdowns were cashed in before the half. The first was a one-play drive from five yards out. Freshman receiver Kaylab Blanco received a pitch and found pay dirt. The second drive featured a big block from the quarterback. Two plays later, he scrambled around the backfield before a throw across his body connected with freshman Evan Donoso for the touchdown. On defense, senior defensive back Chizi Efobi blew up the Mustang offense. He had four tackles, including three for a loss, in the final 11 minutes of the half. His sack on fourth down set up the one-play score.

The exclamation point touchdown was pitched from Krackau to Howard, who scampered and tucked the ball inside the pylon. The two-point try made the shutout final at 45-0.

Coach Chacon hopes, since many players saw action, it will help the team “in November and December (when anyone can) step up and make a big play.” Howard expressed the joy of nailing “chemistry down” and witnessing contributions from “the younger guys who … (put) the work in.” The Bears begin a district run at home next Friday against Round Rock Concordia at 7 p.m.