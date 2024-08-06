Bobcat basketball to play in Myrtle Beach Invitational

Texas State has been selected to play in the 6th annual Myrtle Beach Invitational Nov. 21, 22 and 24.

Also participating in the invitational are Bradley, Middle Tennessee, Ohio, Portland, Princeton, South Florida and Wright State. All games will be played at the HTC Center, home of the Coastal Carolina men’s and women’s basketball teams.

The tournament will be released at a later date.

The Bobcats are also set to play Eastern Michigan Monday Nov. 4 as part of the MAC-Sun Belt Challenge.

The Bobcats enter the 2024-2025 season after a 17-18 season. Texas State finished the year advancing to the Sun Belt Tournament Semifinals despite entering the conference tournament as the No. 11 seed before losing to James Madison.

Texas State returns multiple starters from last year’s team including Dylan Dawson, Kaden Gumbs, Coleton Benson and Christian Turner.

Seniors Tyrel Morgan and Drue Drinnon also return after missing last season with injuries.

The full release of the 2024-2025 schedule will come at a later date.

