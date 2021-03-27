Bobcat defense getting back on its feet in spring ball

The toughest part of 2020 for Caeveon Patton was not being on the field.

Patton is a three-year starter on the defensive line. He’s never had to stay on the sideline for very long in the fall, despite playing through spurts of back pain.

But last summer, Patton severely herniated one of his discs and wasn’t able to play through it. Despite the senior not practicing for weeks while rehabbing the injury, head coach Jake Spavital said on Sept. 1 that he expected Patton to play in Texas State’s season opener four days later.

Patton never played a snap, though. He received epidural injections throughout the year but was never cleared to play. The Cuero native said Thursday morning he was scheduled for a three-and-a-half-month checkup later in the day for a minor procedure he had to correct the issue.

“It was very frustrating because this is our life, you know?” Patton said. “Especially not being able to travel with my team, you know, watching every game on TV like a normal person. It was really tough.”

Patton was one of the several players who the Bobcat defense lost to injury in 2020. Throughout the season, the maroon and gold played musical chairs at almost every position.

“It's something I've never experienced before and I don't know if I ever will,” defensive coordinator Zac Spavital said. “I think the thing that was a little bit more devastating was just the true season-ending injuries and having to move guys and then having guys play different positions.”

Texas State gained a lot of experience playing through its wounds, though. For instance, Spavital pointed out that freshmen Josh Emmanuel and Kenny Haynes both saw time with the special teams unit and no longer look “lost” on the field, creating a competition for snaps at the inside linebacker spot.

The team is looking healthier, too. Senior linebacker Markeveon “Binky” Coleman tore his ACL in spring practices a year ago but recovered sooner than expected four games into the season. It was an opportunity Coleman had been waiting for his whole career, backing up the likes of former Bobcats Bryan London II and Nik Daniels during the first three seasons of his career.

Daniels’ coaches played him in each of the remaining eight games on the schedule since the year didn’t count toward his eligibility. Still, he was a shell of himself physically and didn’t play up to his own standards.

“He was hobbling around a little bit there and didn't play as many snaps just because of the toll that would take on his knee,” Spavital said. “But I was talking to him in the hallway just now and he looks totally different than what he finished the season at.”

Coleman is hoping to have his best season to date if he can stay on the field.

“I gotta finish it off right, man. I can't go out like that,” Coleman said. “I came here to Texas State to make something happen, so I'm trying to go out the right way.”

Patton participated in non-contact drills during the team’s first two spring practices. Head coach Jake Spavital said he’s not going to rush anything with the defensive lineman’s recovery and plans to have him back at 100% by the summer.

Texas State still has 15 scholarships available and are looking to add depth at cornerback and on the D-line. But early in the spring period, the defense is getting back on its feet.

“To get those kids healthy out there and see those faces again, it kind of gives you a little bit more energy and excitement of what's to come,” Zac Spavital said.