Bobcat golfer qualifies for US Women’s Open

Bobcat golfer Junia Gabasa qualified for the US Women’s Open and will tee-off this weekend for the event.

Gabasa made the cut during the US Women’s Open Qualifying at Golfcrest Country Club in Pearland. Gabasa shot five-under par, tying the second highest score at the qualifier. The Bobcat golfer is one of 19 amateurs playing at the US Women’s Open.

Gabasa helped the Bobcats win the Sun Belt Conference Championship in match play, going 2-0, with her putt securing the title for Texas State. Gabasa was named First-Team All Sun Belt and made the All-Tournament Team. Gabasa also made the All-Tournament Team last season.

The US Women’s Open is the oldest major championship of the Ladies Professional Golf Association established in 1946 and has been organized by the US Golf Association since 1953.

Gabasa will tee-off Thursday at 12:52 p.m. with the tournament being broadcast on NBC, USA Network and Peacock.

