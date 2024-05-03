Bobcat Stadium potentially under new name change

Bobcat Stadium might be going under a new name change according to a Texas State Board of Regents board meeting agenda.

The Texas State BOR will vote May 16 during their next board meeting on naming rights with Univeristy Federal Credit Union that will change the name of Bobcat Stadium to UFCU Stadium.

The news was first broken by Katfans.com.

According to the agenda, the contract between Texas State University and UFCU will be worth approximately $12.6 million over 10 years and potentially $24 million over 15 years with UFCU having “exclusive naming rights and other promotional opportunities.”

Since being built in 1981, Bobcat Stadium has never gone under a name change in the 42 years of the stadium’s existence.

The only significant change that has occurred happened in 2003 where the playing field was officially named Jim Wacker Field honoring the Bobcats former head coach who had died that August from his battle with cancer.

Wacker won two national championships in his tenure as head coach, winning in 1981, the stadium’s debut, and 1982 while ending his coaching career at Texas State with a 42-8 record. Texas State’s home record at Bobcat Stadium during 1981 and 1982 was 9-1.

Bobcat Stadium is currently under construction due to renovations and the building of a new end zone complex.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc