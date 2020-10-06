Bobcat WBB reveals Sun Belt schedule

The Sun Belt released its conference play schedules for the 2020-21 women’s basketball regular season on Oct. 1, including Texas State’s. The Bobcats finished as the No. 10 seed after going 6-12 in Sun Belt play last year.

The women’s team begins on the road for a New Year’s Eve showdown at Little Rock on Dec. 31 and a Jan. 2 matchup at Arkansas State. Texas State will play its first conference games inside Strahan Arena against Troy on Jan. 7 and against South Alabama on Jan. 9. The team will follow it up with road games at Louisiana-Monroe on Jan. 14 and Louisiana on Jan. 16 and home games with Arkansas State on Jan. 21 and Little Rock on Jan. 23.

The Bobcats will then set out for a four-game road stretch, beginning at Georgia Southern on Jan. 28 before heading to Georgia State on Jan. 30, Coastal Carolina on Feb. 4 and Appalachian State on Feb. 6. The maroon and gold will follow it up with a three-game homestand against Louisiana on Feb. 11, ULM on Feb. 13 and UT Arlington on Feb. 20.

Texas State finishes its regular season by matching up with the Mavericks on the road. UT Arlington knocked the Bobcats out of the first round of the 2020 Sun Belt tournament on March 10, 74-50.

The 2021 Sun Belt tournament begins on March 5 in Pensacola, Florida, featuring games between the eighth and ninth seeds as well as the fifth and 12th seeds. Texas State is currently finalizing its out-of-conference schedule, which will either include six or seven individual regular-season games and two or three multi-team events.