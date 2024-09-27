Bobcats and Bearkats renew 100year rivalry at NRG Stadium

TXST FOOTBALL

The 100 year rivalry between Texas State and Sam Houston State will finally be renewed as the Bobcats and the Bearkats square off at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Head Coach G.J. Kinne has made it an emphasis this week about how much the game means to many Bobcat alumni despite not being played in over ten years.

“That is what we talked to the leadership council about was how this was a rivalry game,” Kinne said. “This game means a lot to a bunch of different people. It is really cool that we are going to play them at NRG [Stadium]. It’s exciting for both teams, and it will be like a bowl game type atmosphere. It should be a fun game.”

Sam Houston State enters the game with a 3-1 record with wins over Rice, Hawaii and New Mexico State. Their lone defeat of the season came against Central Florida.

In the Bearkats win over New Mexico State, Sam Houston jumped out to a 14-3 lead in the first quarter before cruising to a 31-11 win.

Sam Houston is led by quarterback Hunter Watson who leads the team in both passing and rushing.

Watson has passed for 540 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 233 yards on 43 carries and two touchdowns.

“Offensively it starts with their quarterback,” Kinne said. “He is a really good player, and he can run and throw. They run a really good scheme with good skilled guys. Their offensive line is big and well coached.”

The Bearkat defense has held opposing offenses to just 20.8 points per game.

The series history between Bobcats and the Bearkats dates back to 1915, making it one of the oldest and longest played FBS series in Texas.

Both Texas State and Sam Houston were founding members of the Lone Star Conference in 1931 where they remained until 1983. In 1984, both schools left their long-time home to form the Gulf Star Conference to join the FCS before joining in the Southland Conference 1987.

Since 1984, the game has historically been competitive with 20 of the last 27 games being determined by one-possesion.

One of the most memorable moments in the history of the rivalry came during the 2005 season when the Bobcats defeated Sam Houston in overtime to claim the program’s first conference championship since 1983.

The 2008 season was another memorable one for the Bobcats as Texas State once again defeated Sam Houston in overtime to win the conference title while visiting Bobcat fans stormed the field at Bowers Stadium.

Texas State leads the overall series 50-36-5.

Kickoff for Texas State-Sam Houston is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at NRG Stadium in Houston.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc