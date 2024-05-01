Bobcats avoid sweep vs Red Wolves

The Bobcats avoided the sweep last Saturday defeating the Arkansas State Red Wolves 10-0.

Texas State improved their record to 22-23 overall and their conference record to 8-13. With the Bobcats dropping the three-game series, Texas State sits in 11th place and are two games out of tenth place. The top ten teams make the conference tournament.

Texas State struck first in the top of the first inning. Third baseman Aaron Lugo scored the first run of the game with an RBI single up to middle, giving the Bobcats a 1-0 lead.

After two scoreless innings but still leading 1-0, the Bobcat offense got cooking.

Following a lead off double by left fielder Daylan Pena and a single by shortstop Davis Powell, first baseman Alec Patino hit into the fielder’s choice grounding out to second but scoring Pena on third to extend the lead 2-0.

Right fielder Alex Gonzales put up another run for the Bobcats with an RBI single up the middle making it a 3-0 game.

A single by catcher Chris Bernal put runners on first and second with one out before center fielder Kameron Weil hit an RBI single into right field, scoring Gonzales and putting runners on the corners.

Weil stole second base as second baseman Chase Mora connected with a two-run RBI single down the right field line, putting the ‘Cats up 6-0.

A single into left-center field by designated hitter Ryne Farber put runners on first and second with one out.

Lugo struck again, hitting an RBI single through the left side of the field to add another run to Texas State’s total at 7-0.

Farber advanced to second on the hit before stealing third to put runners on the corners.

A sacrifice fly by Pena scored Farber, extending the lead out to 8-0.

An RBI triple by Powell scored Lugo for the final run of the at-bat, giving the Bobcats a commanding 9-0 lead.

Pena added the final run for the Bobcats in the sixth on another sacrifice fly to make it a 10-0 game, leaving it to starting pitcher Drayton Brown to close out the game in the seventh inning and end the game early.

Brown shut down the Red Wolves’ offense in both the sixth and seventh innings en route to preserving the complete game shutout, sealing the win 10-0.

Brown allowed just four hits through seven innings along with one walk, no runs and striking out four batters.

Texas State will be back in San Marcos to end their four-game losing streak for a weekend series against Old Dominion.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc