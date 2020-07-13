Bobcats back to playing baseball in summer leagues

Texas State Baseball revealed its list of players participating in summer collegiate leagues on Friday, including 39 Bobcats on the roster.

A large majority of players are rostered on teams in the Five Tool Summer Collegiate League. Senior infielders Cole Coffey and Cameron Gibbons, senior outfielder Chase Evans and sophomore right-handed pitcher Hayden VanderRoest are all suiting up for the Austin Powers. Right-handers Cameron Bush, Matthew Nicholas and Jared Younce will throw for the Canes Southwest-Collegiate Gold squad. Sophomore infielder Casey Sunseri and incoming freshmen Fabian Mayfield and Kole Tauzin will play for Premier Baseball. Junior RHP Reece Gould and incoming freshman Jerry Cuevas will team up on Stix Collegiate. Senior right-hander Cade Bullinger (Lights Out), and incoming freshmen Carson Keithley (Marucci Elite Texas), Rhett McCaffety (Hunter Pence Baseball Ruckert), Tristan McCraw (Premier Baseball Futures), Cade Manning (Dallas Patriots 2020) and Colby Cooke (Adidas Baseball) are all taking part in the league as well.

The Texas Collegiate League’s Brazon Valley Renegades rosters the most Bobcats on any one team in senior infielder Wesley Faison, junior utility player Peyton Lewis, RHPs Tristan Stivors and Trevis Sundgren and lefty Dontae Woodard. They’ll be going up against senior outfielder Isaiah Ortega-Jones and incoming freshman Zeke Wood on the Frisco Roughriders, right-handed pitchers Zachary Leigh and Isaac Ponce on the Victoria Generals, left-hander Wes Engle and RHPs Jacob Little and Otto Wofford on the Round Rock Hairy Men, and incoming freshman Tristan Dixon on the Texarkana Twins.

The Northwoods League spotlights some of Texas State’s biggest bats, with seniors Dalton Shuffield and John Wuthrich playing for the Waterloo Bucks and Justin Thompson playing for the La Crosse Loggers. Sophomore righty Tony Robie teams up with Jose Gonzalez on the Savannah Bananas in the Coastal Plains League, and a slew of new Bobcats, such as Josh Hernandez (Kemkambas, Metro Scout League), Cade Medlin (THA Stix, Independent) and Austin Smith (Diamond Prospects, DABA League), will be make their summer collegiate league debuts as well.