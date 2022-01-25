Bobcats beat Little Rock, fall flat against Arkansas State in road trip

Texas State split its pair of road games over the weekend, taking a win over Little Rock on Thursday, 69-59, and suffering a loss to Arkansas State on Saturday, 67-60.

The Bobcats got off to a strong start against the shorthanded Trojans, who had just seven players available, going on a 24-7 run in the final nine minutes of the first half to take a 43-24 lead. The team let off the gas a bit in the second half, allowing Little Rock to trim the deficit down to eight points with 2:36 left in the game. But the maroon and gold hung on to take the 69-59 victory.

Senior guard Caleb Asberry led the team with 19 points and eight rebounds. He was followed by senior forward Nighael Ceaser with 12, and senior guard and forward Mason Harrell and Isiah Small with 10 each, respectively.

The win set up Saturday’s contest to be an important one as both Texas State and the Red Wolves entered the game at 12-4 overall and 3-1 in Sun Belt play. The two sides also ranked as the top two teams in the conference by both Ken Pomeroy and the NCAA’s NET Ratings.

The lead changed five times throughout the first half, with neither side leading by more than six points. A late 3-pointer by Arkansas State sophomore guard Caleb Fields tied the game up heading into halftime. But the Red Wolves went on a 14-3 run to begin the second half, opening up a double-digit lead on the visitors.

Texas State chipped away at the lead, narrowing it down to three points. But the comeback was made more difficult by the absence of Asberry, who exited the game with a shoulder injury with 13:13 left and did not return. Arkansas State pulled away again, resulting in the 67-60 loss for the maroon and gold.

Small finished the game with his first double-double of the season, posting 17 points and 10 rebounds. Ceaser chipped in another 14 points.

The Bobcats (12-5, 3-2 Sun Belt) will look to recover from the loss this week when it takes on UT Arlington (8-11, 4-4) for a pair of games this week, the first taking place on Thursday in Arlington at 7 p.m. and the second on Saturday inside Strahan Arena at 4 p.m.