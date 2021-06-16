Bobcats to compete in summer baseball leagues

A total of 20 Texas State Baseball players will participate in summer leagues this offseason, half staying in the state of Texas and the other half playing across the country.

The majority of players staying in-state will play in the Texas Collegiate League. Freshman infielder Casey Sunseri, sophomore right-handed pitchers Triston Dixon and Reece Gould junior right-hander Trevis Sundgren will all suit up for the Brazos Valley Bombers in Bryan. Junior middle infielder Cameron Gibbons, sophomore lefty Cody Farmer and freshman infielder Cade Manning will all play for the Victoria Generals. And junior RHP Tristan Stivors will team up with the San Antonio Flying Chanclas.

Redshirt sophomore RHP Tristan McCraw (Premier Futures, Five Tool Summer Collegiate League) and LHP Austin Smith (Diamond Prospects, DABA League) will remain in Texas as well.

Eight Bobcats will head east to play this summer. Freshman left-handed pitchers/outfielders Carson Keithley and Rhett McCaffety and right-handers Jonathan Martinez and Hayden VanderRoest all join the Gaithersburg Giants in Maryland in the Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League. Freshman LHP Colby Cooke and junior outfielder Isaiah Ortega-Jones will play for the West Virginia Miners in Beckley, W.V. in the Prospect League. And sophomore outfielder Jose Gonzaelz and redshirt sophomore outfielder Ben McClain will both compete in the Coastal Plain League — Gonzalez playing for the Savannah Bananas in Georgia and McClain playing for the Tri-City Chili Peppers in Colonial Heights, Va.

Two other players will head west as freshman RHP Tony Robie suits up for the Orange County Riptide of the California Collegiate League in Huntington Beach, and sophomore catcher/utility player Peyton Lewis joins the Arroyo Seco Saints of the West Coast League in Pasadena, Calif.