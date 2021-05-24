Bobcats conclude regular season, head to Sun Belt tourney

Texas State Baseball ended the 2021 regular season with a trio of losses at Coastal Carolina over the weekend.

The Bobcats fell on Thursday, 10-5. They took the Chanticleers to extra innings on Friday, but got edged out in the 10th, 8-7. The hosts run-ruled the maroon and gold the next day in seven innings, 12-2.

The team, now on a seven-game losing streak, finished the regular season going 21-34 overall and 9-15 in Sun Belt play. No players were selected for any Sun Belt postseason awards.

Texas State now enters the conference tournament as the No. 6 West Division seed in the Sun Belt tournament in Montgomery, Ala. They’ll begin pool play on Tuesday, facing No. 4 East seed Appalachian State (21-31, 11-10 Sun Belt) at 7:30 p.m., then Louisiana (33-26, 13-11) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The winner of the pool will advance to the league semifinals, playing Saturday at 4 p.m.