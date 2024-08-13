Bobcats defeat ACU in scrimmage 4-2

Texas State defeated the Abilene Christian Wildcats 4-2 in the first and only scrimmage of the 2024 season.

The Bobcats found themselves down early in the game when ACU scored a goal in the 8th minute into the game.

The lead didn’t last long because Bobcat junior midfielder Lily Erb scored from outside the box and tied the at 1-1.

Following a hydration break in the 24th minute, the Bobcats took the lead when junior forward Alexis Neal scored in the 37th minute from outside the box.

ACU later tied the game up at 2-2 when the Wildcats scored a goal in the 43rd minute.

Neal later tacked on her second goal of the game late in the first half, scoring on the crossing pass from sophomore midfielder Kaylie Smith and retaking the lead from the ACU.

At halftime, Texas State led 3-2.

Early in the second half, fifth year senior Mya Ulloa extended the lead to 4-2 by hitting the back of the net on the volley pass.

The Bobcat defense shut out the Wildcat offense in the second half to seal the 4-2 scrimmage win.

Texas State begins the season on the road against Rice Thursday Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.

