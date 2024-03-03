Bobcats defeat Houston on Mora walk-off home run

Texas State kicked off the Astros Foundation College Classic in thrilling fashion as the Bobcats defeated the Houston Cougars on a two-run walk-off home run by sophomore shortstop Chase Mora to win 8-7.

The Bobcats improved their record to 6-3 overall and won their third straight game in the 56th meeting between Texas State and Houston.

Texas State found themselves in a hole early as Houston connected on a two-run single in the top of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead over the Bobcats.

The Bobcat explosive offensive got to work in the bottom of the fourth inning, as Mora hit an RBI double down the third base line to score and Alec Patino cut the lead down to 2-1.

Mora struck again for the Bobcats in the bottom of the sixth hitting an RBI single into right field to score Rashawn Galloway, as Texas State tied the game up 2-2.

Third baseman Aaron Lugo followed up Mora by hitting his own RBI single through the left side as the Bobcats took the lead at 3-2.

Texas State extended the lead in the seventh inning with runners on third and second, as wild pitch on the forced walk by Galloway allowed center fielder Ryne Farber to score to put runners on the corners to push the lead to 4-2.

Catcher August Ramirez pushed the lead 5-2 by hitting a sacrifice fly into right-center field.

But Texas State held the lead heading into the eighth inning, disaster struck.

Houston kicked off the inning with a solo home run to make it a 5-3 game before loading the bases after three straight walks.

The Cougars cut the lead down to 5-4 following a sac-fly down the right field line before scoring two more runs on a RBI single scoring two runs as Houston was out in front 6-5.

Heading into the ninth inning, Houston looked to close out the game in the opener of the Astros Classic.

However, Texas State, or rather Slam Marcos, had other ideas.

Pinch hitting for right fielder Cade Manning, Daylan Pena flipped the game on its head smashing a solo home run off the left center wall in Minute Maid Park as the Bobcats tied the game in emphatic fashion 6-6.

Texas State was not done yet, as Farber reached base via a Houston Cougar error and advanced to second.

Patino appeared to win the game for the Bobcats with a single into center field but the Cougars threw out Farber trying to score home.

Houston ended the inning on a fly-out into right field to send the game into extra innings.

With the runner being placed at second to start extra innings, the Cougars were in prime position to take back the lead after the base runner advanced to third on the wild pitch.

Houston then took the lead on the sac-fly as the Cougars led 7-6.

But the Cougars were unable to bring in anymore runs as the Bobcats looked for another miracle.

With Kameron Weil being the designated base-runner on second, Mora wasted no time swinging on the first pitch and belted the home run into left field to give the Bobcats the thrilling 8-7 win.

Texas State takes on Texas on Saturday before playing LSU in the final game of the Astros Classic.

