Bobcats defeat Incarnate Word in shutout victory

Texas State defeated the Incarnate Word Cardinals 4-0 to pull off a sweep of the San Antonio schools following the Bobcats win over rival UTSA on Thursday.

Behind two goals from junior midfielder Mady Soumare, a goal and assist from senior forward Zoe Junior and a penalty kick from freshman forward Sydney Bassa, the Bobcats improved their overall record to 2-1 of the season.

“It means a lot,” Junior said. “Starting off strong is really important to our program. We are trying to make a statement this year.”

Head Coach Steve Holman was proud of his team on how both sides of the ball performed at their best.

“We had a complete game from start to finish,” Holman said. “It was really good to see how our press worked against their possession. Incarnate Word is a much improved team and they do a really good job of keeping the ball. We did a good job of disrupting quite a bit of that. It was nice to get an early goal. We continued to press throughout the game, and it was good to finish with a shutout.”

Texas State’s offense started early as Soumare barely missed scoring a goal in the 1st minute of the game as the shot sailed left of the net. However, Soumare redeemed herself with an opportunity in the second minute.

The junior from France dribbled the ball towards the right of the goal before delivering a shot past the goalkeeper and giving the Bobcats a 1-0 lead.

“Before I just missed the [goal],” Soumare said. “So I didn’t have any choice but to make the [second goal]. I had to put it away.”

Texas State added on their lead later in the 18th minute.

Taking the ball at midfield, Junior ran past the defenders and into the box before her shot hit off a UIW defender. Despite falling to the ground, Junior recovered and delivered a powerful kick that zoomed past the goalkeeper for her first goal of the season.

In the second half, Soumare scored her second goal of the game off the pass from Junior to put the Bobcats up 3-0.

Freshman Bassa added the last goal of the game for the Bobcats, beating the goalkeeper on the penalty kick to seal the 4-0 win.

Texas State returns to play this Thursday when the Bobcats host the Colorado State Rams.

Kickoff for Texas State-Colorado State is set for 7:30 p.m.

