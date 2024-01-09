Bobcats drop fourth straight against Marshall

Texas State couldn’t overcome a late second half cold shooting streak as the Bobcats dropped their fourth straight game losing to the Marshall Thundering Herd 79-75.

The Bobcats also were unable to overcome 14 turnovers, which the Herd converted into 18 points despite starting the game on a 10-2 run.

“I thought we got off to our best start of the season,” Head Coach Terrence Johnson said. “We just have to figure out a way to win. It’s a process to win, and we are learning how to win. With that comes a lot of different things like getting a stop, not turning the ball over at critical times, not fouling and executing by shooting better shots.'

Johnson was proud of his team’s response following their disappointing loss to Coastal Carolina last Thursday.

“I thought our guys played hard,” Johnson said. “That’s a really good team, and they have some really good players. … We fought hard, and I’m proud of their effort. I still believe this is a really good team, but we still have to keep plugging away. It’s going to take a little bit from everybody to keep going.”

The Bobcats continued their dominance in the first half as Texas State led Marshall 22-11 with 12:33 remaining in the half.

With Texas State holding their lead at 33-22, Marshall broke through with a 8-2 run to cut the lead down to 35-30.

But the Thundering Herd were unable to take the lead as the Bobcats held off the furious rally as both entered halftime with Texas State up 40-37.

The Bobcats then jumped out to their largest lead of the game early in the second half as Texas State outscored Marshall 11-2 to take a 51-39 lead.

The Thundering Herd continued to make dents into the deficit as the Bobcats soon were holding a 63-57 lead with over 11 minutes left in the game.

Marshall responded with a 7-0 run to get their first lead of the game 64-63.

Though the Bobcats retook the lead at 67-64, Marshall again took advantage of Texas State's cold shooting going on another 7-0 run to take 7167 lead over the Bobcats.

Texas State tried to punch through once more, but it wasn’t enough as Marshall held on for the win 79-75.

Texas State will look to both snap their four game losing streak and nab their first conference win of the season as the Bobcats travel to Arkansas State to take on the Red Wolves Thursday night.

cmcwilliams@sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc