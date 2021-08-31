Bobcats drop match to SFA in first loss of 2021 season, 2-1

Texas State suffered its first loss of the 2021 season on Sunday, losing at Stephen F. Austin, 2-1.

The Bobcats (1-1-1) got on the board first a little over 30 minutes left in the first half. The Lumberjacks’ goalkeeper punched away a corner kick, the ball finding its way to junior defender Kamaria Williams. She passed it back into the box to junior midfielder Bailey Peschel on the left side of the goal, who crossed it to junior midfielder Kiara Gonzales. Gonzales found the back of the net, putting Texas State in the lead, 1-0.

It was the first time the maroon and gold struck first in a match this season. But SFA (1-2-1) tied things up just before halftime after freshman forward Hailey Kloc sent a corner kick to fellow freshman forward ​​Kamryn Jiles, who scored the equalizer.

Another corner kick by the Lumberjacks ricocheted off the right post and found the off foot of senior defender Paige Kanipes, allowing the hosts to take the lead. Texas State couldn’t score again in time, taking the 2-1 loss.

The Bobcats remain on the road this week, facing No. 13 Rice (4-0) on Thursday in Houston at 7 p.m. and Abilene Christian (1-2) on Sunday at 1 p.m.