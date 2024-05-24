Bobcats earn multiple all-conference honors

Texas State earned multiple Sun Belt Track and Field conference honors following the completion of the conference outdoor meet.

Head Coach John Frazier won Women’s Coach of the Year after leading the Bobcats to their first conference championship since 2018. At the conference meet, the Bobcats had ten athletes finish on top of the podium standing with three winning individual titles in the discus, hammer and shot put throwing events.

Hammer thrower Elisabet Runarsdottir was named Women’s Field Performer of the Year.

Runarsdottir won the Hammer Throwing competition for the second straight year with a winning throw of 226 feet, and 8 inches.

Runarsdottir is currently the No. 1 ranked Hammer Thrower this season, which also saw her break the Iceland national record for the hammer throw for her native country.

Also joining Runarsdottir for postseason awards in teammate Lara Roberts.

Roberts was named Sun Belt Freshman of the Year after competing in the Hammer Throw.

Roberts finished second in conference behind Runarsdottir with a throw of 214 feet, 2 inches.

Roberts is currently the No. 1 ranked freshman in the country for the Hammer Throw and ranks 15th overall.

Both Roberts and Runarsdottir are the only Texas State track athletes to win the Sun Belt Women’s Newcomer of the Year.

At the NCAA West Prelims, Runarsdottir and Roberts both qualified for the NCAA National Meet in the Hammer Throw.

On the men’s side, Daniel Harrold was named the Sun Belt’s Men’s Outdoor Track Performer of the Year.

Harrold broke a school, meet and conference record in the 110-meter hurdle, running a 13.45 to take first place.

Harrold also ran on the 4x100-meter relay team where the Bobcats placed second overall.

Harrold is the first Bobcat athlete to win the Outdoor Performer of the year and the first to win both the Outdoor and Indoor titles in the same year.

