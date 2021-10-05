Bobcats end losing streak with 2-1 win over Little Rock

Texas State snapped a three-match losing streak on Sunday inside Bobcat Soccer Complex, handing Little Rock its first conference loss of the season, 2-1.

Both teams were held scoreless in the first half, each taking seven shots. Texas State (6-5-1, 3-3-0 Sun Belt) found some success working the ball to the outside and crossing it in but hadn’t been able to finish on any of the attempts.

“I think we had to find a way to score,” head coach Kat Conner said. “Little Rock is really good at defending that six-yard box and making it tough for you to find a way to score. So we knew it was gonna be there, we had to be disciplined in our runs. And I thought we were making some great crosses, it was just making sure that we got on the end of the cross.”

The maroon and gold finally broke through 10 minutes into the second half. Senior defender Addison Gaetano sent the ball down the left sideline to junior midfielder Bailey Peschel, who crossed the ball into the 18-yard box. Junior midfielder Kiara Gonzales slipped in from the opposite side, collecting the ball and putting it in the bottom left corner of the net for the first score of the game.

“At halftime coach was breaking it down for us and saying that we can beat him on the outsides and, when we do that, their backside just doesn't recover well,” Gonzales said. “And I took that into account and I saw like once (Peschel) beat (her defender) that it was my run to run. And like, I knew like I was gonna score it, so I thought they crossed it and I just ran through it and I just put my foot on it.”

The team extended the lead 25 minutes later. Senior defender Gabie Jones sent the ball into the right side of the box to sophomore forward Mya Ulloa. A Trojan defender deflected the ball, which rolled into the open field in the middle of the box. Peschel got to it first, slotting a shot over the Little Rock goalkeeper to make it 2-0.

“I think our team as a whole just came out with an intensity today, so I was really proud,” Peschel said. “I feel like we moved the ball well and put the scare on them in the first half and second half.”

The visitors made it a one-score game again after a goal by senior defender Natalee in the 84th minute. But the Trojans (6-5-3, 2-1-2) couldn’t knot it back up before the second half ended, resulting in the 2-1 win for Texas State.

Gonzales leads the team with four goals on the year. Peschel is in a five-way tie for second place with two. Ulloa’s assist was her team-high fifth of the season.

The Bobcats head east this weekend to take on Georgia Southern (8-4-2, 3-1-1) on Friday at 5 p.m. and Appalachian State (4-6-1, 0-4-0) on Sunday at noon.

“I think we fought hard today,” Conner said. “I thought we did a good job of like making sure that we didn't give them any room to complete passes. I think that was really good. I think we've got to make sure that we understand just our field management, where we are in the field and making better decisions and better choices on what we do and how we do it. That's always what we can improve upon. And that's what we'll keep working on.”