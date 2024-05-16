Bobcats fall in extra innings to McNeese

The Bobcats dropped their final midweek game of the season in a 6-5 loss to the McNeese State Cowboys in extra innings.

Texas State drops their record to 26-27 overall.

The Bobcats found themselves trailing in the first inning when Cowboy left fielder Cooper Hext hit a solo homer, giving McNeese a 1-0 lead.

But Texas State answered back in the next at-bat. Designated hitter Tyler Garrintano hit an RBI single into left field and tied the game at 1-1.

In the top of the third inning, the Bobcats took their first lead of the game. Center fielder Samson Pugh connected with a leadoff home run over the wall in right field for the freshman’s second career homer as a Bobcat.

Texas State added on to their lead with a RBI double by third baseman Aaron Lugo, making it a 3-1 game.

McNeese cut the lead back down to one run when Simon Larranaga hit a solo home run into right-center field.

In the top of the fifth inning, the Bobcats made it back to a tworun game. With Lugo on third base, a wild pitch by the McNeese pitching staff allowed the junior third baseman to take home and push the lead to 4-2.

McNeese responded back in the next at-bat. The Cowboys loaded up the bases before the Bobcat pitching staff hit the batter to allow a run to score. A bases loaded walk allowed another run to score as the game was tied up at 4-4.

The Cowboys took the lead with a fielder’s choice before the Bobcats got out of the inning.

Despite giving up three runs, the Bobcats had an answer. With Pugh on third base, Lugo hit a deep sacrifice fly into left field to score the freshman and tie the game back up at 5-5.

Both Texas State and McNeese were locked in a scoreless deadlock through the seventh, eighth and ninth innings as the former conference rivals were unable to bring home the game winning run.

Heading into extra innings in the 10th, Texas State broke through. With runners on third and second, the McNeese pitching staff threw a wild pitch allowing shortstop Davis Powell to score on third base to hand the lead to the Bobcats at 6-5.

But the Bobcats’ lead didn’t last long. With runners on third and second after reaching base on a HBP and a walk, McNeese third baseman Chase Keeton hit a walkoff two-run RBI double for the win at 7-6.

Lugo became the first Bobcat batter since Cody Lovejoy in 2012 to hit three doubles in one game.

Texas State is back to conference play for the final three game series of the year against Southern Miss.

The Golden Eagles are coming off a sweep of the Arkansas State Red Wolves and defeated Ole Miss 7-4 in their last mid-week game of the season.

The first game of the three game series is set for tonight at 6 p.m.

