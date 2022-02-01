Bobcats finish second in 2022 Sun Belt Preseson Coaches Poll

Texas State Softball was voted second in the league in the 2022 Sun Belt Preseason Coaches Poll on Tuesday.

The Bobcats received 87 points in the poll, including two first-place votes. The team trailed just Louisiana, the conference’s reigning champion, who garnered 97 points and seven first-place votes.

Troy placed third in the poll with 82 points and one first-place vote. The Trojans were followed by South Alabama in fourth with 74 points, UT Arlington in fifth with 49 points, Appalachian State in sixth with 46 points, Coastal Carolina in seventh with 37 points, Georgia Southern in eighth with 32 points, Louisiana-Monroe in ninth with 27 points and Georgia State in 10th with 19 points.

Texas State will look to improve on its 39-14 overall record from 2021 and kicks off this season at the New Mexico State Tournament in Las Cruces, N.M., on Feb. 11-13.