Bobcats, law enforcement march in solidarity

The Texas State athletics department, made up of student-athletes, coaches and administrators, marched with local San Marcos law enforcement from the J.C. Kellam Administration Building to Bobcat Stadium in a show of solidarity on Wednesday.

The march began at 6 p.m. and was approximately 1.5 miles long. After arriving at Bobcat Stadium, redshirt senior linebacker Gavin Graham and many officers addressed the crowd.

“Today we marched in unity with some people that many of us are terrified of,” Graham said. “Because today is a day of change, I encourage you after this event is over to take time to speak with the men and women of law enforcement that joined us today in seeking true change … Today we march in unity as we fight for justice and equality for all, with heavy hearts of those whose lives have been stripped away from them way too soon, from George Floyd to Breonna Taylor to Ahmaud Arbery.”

“I care about each and every one of you. You're very important to this city, to this county,” Precinct 1 Constable David Peterson said. “We're leaders. We're leaders here for all of you and our citizens. It's important that we hear from you. Thank you for doing this. This is important.”

Graham added that he, redshirt sophomore quarterback Brady McBride, senior defensive tackle Caeveon Patton, head football coach Jake Spavital and co-defensive coordinator Archie McDaniel had the opportunity to sit down and meet a few members of law enforcement. He implored the crowd to keep the dialogue going.

“I truly encourage you after this speech to link up and communicate with all these officers and law enforcement,” Graham said. “Prior to our meeting, I don't know if I'd ever sat down and spoke with anybody in law enforcement outside of somebody my parents knew. And when I sat in that meeting, it was beautiful to see the diversity of the officers that came to represent. And they shared some of their background, speeches and stories that surely lets you learn that their childhoods and their life experiences aren't that much different than yours.”