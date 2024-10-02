Bobcats learn from loss to Bearkats, shift focus on Troy

It is a short turnaround for the Texas State Bobcats who will make the trip to Troy, Alabama in a Thursday night showdown with the Troy Trojans.

Head Coach G.J. Kinne addressed the Sam Houston loss before talking about how the team is ready and focused on the Trojans.

“Obviously it’s been a couple of days, but we are off to Troy,” Kinne said. “Addressing the Sam Houston [game], it was a disappointing loss, and one that can’t happen. We have a really good group of guys in that locker room that came together, and we are moving on to Troy.”

Seeing the effect the loss had on the players, Kinne noticed how the Bobcats were able to improve themselves following the defeat.

“After the game, there were some sad individuals,” Kinne said. “[There was] frustration and shock. It’s one of those deals where you can’t waste a mistake and obviously we came up short. I don’t want to take away anything from those guys. They prepared really well and they have a good football team. They came out on top that day so we have to look ourselves in the mirror and get better. We did that as soon as the game was over.”

During the week of practice, running back Lincoln Pare noted how the team is still maintaining an upbeat attitude while focusing on winning the conference championship.

“The mood is still pretty positive,” Pare said. “Our goal is still right in front of us, which is to win a conference championship. Our habits are going to reflect the mission, so everyone is positive. And we are looking forward to Troy.”

Kinne also noted how the positivity from the players and senior leadership has helped the Bobcats navigate through the short week following a difficult loss.

“Sunday we brought the guys back, and we have some really good leaders on this team that addressed how we need to get better,” Kinne said. “We have to continue to trend in a positive way and understand that we are 2-2, and we lost two games by a combined four points. We have the whole conference ahead of us and we have a great opportunity on national television to go out there and get that taste out of our mouths.”

For Pare, the Bobcats need to improve on focusing on both the fundamentals and the little things.

“The biggest thing is watching the film on Saturday and taking the corrections from our coaches then flushing [the loss],” Pare said. “We just need to focus on the little things and the discipline aspect of it. Just know as a player, you need to do your job as one of eleven. That is going to be the biggest thing moving forward going against Troy.”

One of the issues the Bobcats have had problems with is penalties, with Texas State taking 11 flags for 88 yards.

With the Bobcats seeing how the penalties can drastically affect a game, Kinne is hoping the loss will show the importance of limiting those mistakes.

“For us, it’s something that we have been talking about for awhile,” Kinne said. “We are putting an emphasis on it. You look at after the first game, with the high emotions of the first game of the season you have some penalties then we get it corrected. Coming off a bye week, playing at NRG Stadium, a high emotion rivalry game, you see the penalties.”

A key in helping limit the penalties for Kinne is making sure the Bobcats are not being too emotional.

“It’s about controlling our emotions, which is the biggest issue,” Kinne said. “Making sure you are locked in for four quarters and knowing a selfish penalty like that can hurt the team. That is something we talked about and [have] done, but when it comes to reality and you lose a game, not that [penalties were] the only reason we lost the game but it is a contributing factor, it hits home just a little bit more. I’m hoping moving forward those things get fixed.”

Kickoff for Texas State-Troy is set for Thursday night at 6 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on ESPNU.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc