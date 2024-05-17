Bobcats look to make history at College Station Regional

Texas State returns to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in a row and the program’s 12th tournament appearance overall.

Going into the College Station Regional, the Bobcats entered as the Sun Belt tournament champions after defeating Louisiana in the championship game last Saturday.

“It obviously gives us confidence,” Third baseman Sara Vanderford said. “Taking that and using it as momentum is going to give us confidence heading into the regional. We are starting to realize we can hang with anybody.”

Texas State and Head Coach Ricci Woodard ran through a gauntlet in the tournament and emerged unscathed despite having to play three games in a span of two days.

Woodard now believes the Bobcats have the potential to do something no other Texas State team has done in program history, win regionals.

“This team is peaking at the right time,” Woodard said. “I don’t think we played any better ball than we did last weekend. That gives you a really good feeling going in. This team has a drive to do something special all across the board. Sometimes you get a team that is half bought in and the other not, but this group is fully bought in.”

A key factor in the Bobcats success has been the offense and their ability to step up in critical moments no matter who is at the plate.

With Texas State expected to be in some tight contests during the regional, having multiple batters that are clutch in the moment will be critical.

“There is not a point in any game that I feel no one isn’t going to come through,” Vanderford said. “Coach Woodard said it the other day that you never know who the hero is going to be. That is the thing with this lineup that you never know, from one through nine, who is going to get the job done and at what point. This has been the first time in a few years that we have been able to say that.”

Then, of course, is the Bobcat pitching staff, which is headed up by pitcher Jessica Mullins.

The 2024 Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year, Mullins leads the nation in wins with a 30-7 overall record and an ERA of 1.31.

Adding to the fact the Bobcat offense and defense is as strong off the field as it is on field, first baseman J.J. Smith has noticed the difference between last year and this year.

“We are a closely knit group,” Smith said. “It was a little individualized last year in just worrying about yourself. This year has totally flipped around. We are leaning on each other and I know if I don’t get it done, the person behind can.”

Experience will also be a key factor.

Nine seniors are currently on the roster having played both in the 2023 NCAA Tournament and the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

On top of having played Texas A&M and Penn State already this year, with the Bobcats going 4-0 against both teams, Texas State will not be intimidated by the setting and the stakes.

“Everyone on the field knows what to expect,” Smith said. “They know what the environment is going to be like, especially playing [Texas] A&M. We know what their fans are going to be like and playing against Penn State, we know what their fans are going to be like.”

The Bobcats met the Nittany Lions in a threegame, non-conference series before the start of conference play. Texas State swept the series.

Texas State also has a win over the regional hosts Texas A&M during the team’s only meeting during the regular season. The Bobcats won on a walk-off error to beat the Aggies.

Despite their undefeated record against the teams in their own regional, the Bobcats will look to refocus and remind themselves how they got here in the first place – by taking it one pitch at a time.

“We have to play like we played last weekend,” Woodard said. “We have to go about our business that every pitch matters. We played really well on defense last weekend, ran the bases super aggressively and swung the bats like we were in the charge of the plate. That’s what needs to happen this weekend.

