Bobcats look to use depth in their favor

Texas State finished their first full week of fall practice heading into the 2024 season.

Head Coach G.J. Kinne has liked what he’s seen, noting how the team has adjusted well to the increase in temperatures.

“We have had a couple of really good practices this last week,” Kinne said. “It’s been hot but our guys are handling it and taking care of their bodies. We are getting into the cold tubs, eating, keeping hydrated and all the small details we continue to preach. The guys are buying in.”

With the players moving into pads, the practices have started to become more physical, though Kinne still puts an emphasis on keeping everyone off the ground.

Kinne has also noticed the physicality being ramped up between the offense and the defense with the competition for starting positions beginning to heat up.

“It’s probably one of the most physical practices I have been a part of,” Kinne said. “That is naturally because of the depth and the way we are able to strain them a lot more in year two. I have been really pleased with that, and our coaches are doing a good job. They are holding guys accountable.

“It’s been a fun and competitive fall practice, and that is what you need to get where you need to go.”

One of the reasons the practices and the competition for starting positions has started to become fierce is the added depth on the team.

The Bobcats currently have 117 players on the roster posted online, all of which are competing for the chance to play in the fall on Saturdays.

While the battle for a starter spot is important, Kinne sees it as an opportunity for more players to get quality reps.

“You see it in the twos and threes where you are able to practice,” Kinne said. “It’s not just slopping around out there. People are not having [mistakes] all over the place, turning the ball over or people leaving [defensive] lineman free and right to the quarterback. You are able to get that quality work.”

For Kinne, the ability to get quality repetitions at each position is critical.

“You want to get as many reps as possible for other positions,” Kinne said. “Maybe you need a [defensive back] that is repping with the ones, twos and the threes, but he doesn’t get the reps because there are only two groups. Being able to go with three groups has been really good.

“It also helps with the recovery of the other guys. The more reps you get with the twos and the threes, the ones get a little breather, which is good for everyone.”

One of the position groups that already has a depth is in the wide receiver room.

Headed up by Joey Hobert and Kole Wilson, the Bobcats also look to turn to Jaden Williams, Chris Dawn Jr., Beau Sparks, Kylen Evans, Drew Donley and others to bolster the offense.

“I don’t want to put a number on it, but we have [a lot] of guys that are ones,” Kinne said. “We can put them out in a game and feel really good about it. We didn’t have that luxury last year, and it was something we really missed. With it being hot and competitive, you want to roll guys in there, and we feel like we are going to be able to do that this year.”

Texas State begins the 2024 season at home against the Lamar Cardinals. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc