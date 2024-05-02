Bobcats look for win No. 40 against the Thunder Herd

Texas State will host the final conference series of the year before the conference tournament as the Bobcats take on the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Bobcats are looking to win their 40th game of the season for the first time since the 2018 season.

The Thundering Herd enters the series with a 24-24 overall record and a 10-11 conference record, putting Marshall in 7th place in the Sun Belt Conference standings.

In their last conference series, Marshall swept the App State Mountaineers in a three game conference series.

To complete the sweep, the Thundering Herd outslug App State 18-12 in their final home game of the season.

For Texas State, the Bobcats will look to build up their momentum going into the conference tournament next week, which will be hosted in San Marcos.

With an RPI of 20, a series win or a sweep will continue to build up the Bobcats resume who look to be shoo in for a potential at-large bid, though Texas State will be gunning for the conference tournament crown.

The first game of the three game series will take place at 6 p.m. tonight at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

cmcwilliams@sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc