BOBCATS PICKOFF BOWL WIN

In a game featuring five interceptions by the Bobcat defense, a Texas State offensive lineman scoring a touchdown, Gerald R. Ford Stadium running out of beer and the Bobcats setting a new attendance record, it was fitting that the first ever bowl game for Texas State was an unforgettable one.

The Bobcat defense shutout the Rice Owls in the second half while forcing seven turnovers as Texas State won their first ever bowl game at the First Responder Bowl with the final score of 45-21.

Of the seven turnovers, two came via senior linebacker Brian Holloway who not only recorded two interceptions but returned them both for touchdowns en route to earning the game's Most Valuable Player.

“It’s crazy, but I give all glory to God,” Holloway said. “To do it at SMU, the place where I transferred from, it’s the ultimate full circle story for me. I can’t tell how grateful I am for my teammates and my coaches just to be sitting here having this conversation with y’all. It’s unbelievable.”

For Head Coach G.J. Kinne, there was nobody more worthy of winning MVP than Holloway.

“I don’t know if there was anybody in college football that played more snaps than him,” Kinne said. “For him to come out there and get those interceptions and touchdowns the way he did to end his college career, you couldn’t ask for a better sendoff.”

The bowl win was a moment many Texas State fans had waited for as the Bobcats stormed the field to celebrate with the team who had previously not won more than five games in seven years.

“That is what college football is all about,” Kinne said. “This one was really special. It’s one of those deals where, in the moment, you are taking it all in. Then, in a couple of weeks, you can fully appreciate what we accomplish as a team, a program and a university.”

Texas State struck first immediately as running back Jahmyl Jeter scored a 28-yard rushing touchdown to put the Bobcats up 7-0.

The Bobcat defense responded in kind as Texas State forced the three out and a Rice punt.

Texas State looked to score again but were turned back by the Rice defense.

Rice took advantage of two Bobcat penalties, both costing Texas State 15 yards, to move the ball down to the Texas State seven yard line.

The Owls scored on a seven-yard screen pass to tie the game up at 7-7.

But Texas State answered back as quarterback T.J. Finley chewed up the Rice defense through the air to move the Bobcats to inside the five yard line.

Jeter scored his second touchdown of the game on a one-yard rushing score as Texas State moved back in front 14-7.

Rice looked to answer back but were ultimately thwarted on third down when defensive end Ben Bell came up with the sack to force an Owls’ punt.

The Bobcats looked to extend their lead on their next possession but were snuffed out by the Rice defense, which forced the punt as both teams entered the second quarter.

The Bobcat defense came up with one of their biggest plays of the game as Holloway intercepted the ball and returned it 36 yards for the touchdown to give the Bobcats a 21-7 lead.

Rice answered back late in the second quarter af- ter the Bobcats extended the drive with costly penalties, which was a running theme throughout the game, as running back Dean Connors punched it from three yards out to cut the lead down to 21-14.

The Owls forced Texas State to go three and out on offense and made the Bobcats score on their next drive as Connors scored his second touchdown of the game from 28 yards out.

Texas State got their much needed response driving down to inside the Rice 20 yard line.

Kicker Mason Shipley gave the Bobcats points, booting a 31-yard field goal as time expired before halftime.

On the kickoff to start the second half, Texas State recovered the ball on the Rice 30 yard line.

The drive ended on a Bobcat trick play as Finley found offensive lineman Nash Jones on the screen pass for the score as Texas State went up 31-17.

With the play in their back pocket, Jones was thrilled to hear his number be called on.

“I’ve been waiting forever,” Jones said. “We practiced it every week and they told us that for this game we had a fifty percent chance of running it. I’m glad they called it.”

The Bobcat defense came up with another momentum changing play as Holloway picked the ball off once more and returned it 48 yards to extend the lead 38-21.

Texas State tacked on their final touchdown of the game when Jeter scored his third rushing touchdown of the game making the final score 4521.

With the bowl win notched on their belt, the Bobcats are now preparing for bigger goals.

“When I took this job, they always talked about the sleeping giant,” Kinne said. “The sleeping giant is now awake.”