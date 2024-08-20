Bobcats to play Horned Frogs for 2029 season

The Bobcats are set to meet the Texas Christian Horned Frogs in a onegame meeting for the 2029 season.

The news was first reported by FBSchedules. com and later confirmed by the San Marcos Daily Record.

According to a copy of the contract, Texas State is set to receive $1 million dollars from TCU to play the game, which is currently set for Saturday, Sept. 15, 2029.

For the 2029 season, the Bobcats are currently scheduled to play a home game against Army and a road game against UTSA. Texas State will need to fill out one more non-conference game for the 2029 season with the Sun Belt Conference currently having eight conference games.

This will be the second ever meeting between Texas State and TCU with the first meeting taking place in 2009.

The Horned Frogs defeated the Bobcats 5621. TCU later completed a perfect 12-0 regular season before losing to Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl. Texas State finished the 2009 season with a 7-4 record and ended the year ranked No. 25.

cmcwilliams@sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter:@ColtonBMc

