Bobcats qualify for National Golf Invitational in Arizona

The Texas State men’s golf team will continue its season after accepting an invitation to play in the inaugural National Golf Invitational May 19-21 at the Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club in Maricopa, Ariz. The new postseason collegiate event is presented in partnership with Golfweek.

A committee determined the invitation-only field using both the Golfweek/ Sagarin and Golfstat rankings, while also considering teams who had strong regular seasons. The individual champion of the National Golf Invitational will receive an exemption into the 2023 Maui Jim Intercollegiate at the Mirabel Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. this September. The field of 13 teams is comprised of five teams ranked in the top-100 according to Golfstat, Texas State is ranked No. 119.

The regular season for the Bobcats ended with an eighth-place finish at the Sun Belt Conference Championship. Marcelo Garza finished at the top of the Bobcat lineup at the tournament, which was his first time doing so this season. Texas State women’s golf will be competing at the inaugural National Golf Invitational May 1214 in Maricopa, Arizona at the Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club. Texas State is ranked No. 84 according to Golfstat and are the second highest ranked team in the women’s field. The Bobcats are one of four teams ranked in the top-100 competing at the National Golf Invitational. The regular season ended for the Bobcats after finishing second after two playoff holes at the Sun Belt Conference Championship. Junia Gabasa led the Bobcats tied for third, Yvonne Chamness and Matilda Svahn followed with top-10 finishes of their own.

Teams Competing (10) #95 Grand Canyon, Iowa, #99 Mercer, Middle Tennessee, #68 Penn State, Santa Clara, Seattle, #84 Texas State, UC Riverside, Western Carolina Teams Competing (13) #79 Arkansas State, Ball State, George Washington, Oral Roberts, Penn State, #93 Santa Clara, #89 Stetson, Texas State, #75 Troy, Utah Valley, Valparaiso, #98 Washington State, Wyoming.