Bobcats receive Sun Belt honors, Wilson to compete at NCAA Indoors

A pair of Bobcats received Sun Belt postseason awards and 12 others were voted to the all-conference teams for their accomplishments in the 2022 indoor track and field season.

Graduate senior thrower Alyssa Wilson was named the league’s Women’s Field Performer of the Year. Sophomore sprinter Brian West was recognized as the Men’s Newcomer of the Year.

“Our staff is elated at the continued success of our indoor season,” Texas State Director of Track and Field John Frazier said in a statement. “Both Brian West and Alyssa Wilson had outstanding performances at the Sun Belt Conference Championships and through this indoor season. As a team and staff, our goal is to continue to build off of those successes as we enter the indoor nationals as well as the upcoming outdoor 2022 season.”

Wilson, who transferred to Texas State in the offseason from UCLA, broke the Sun Belt Indoor Championship meet records in both the women’s shot put at 16.15 meters (53-0) and the women’s weight throw at 21.65 meters (71-0.50) last month. A week earlier, Wilson set the Bobcats’ all-time record with a weight throw of 22.34 meters (73-3) at the Texas Tech Shootout.

“Alyssa’s championship run at the SBC Championships was outstanding,” Frazier stated. “Having been recognized as our conference indoor athlete of the year is an honor, not for her but our team, staff and department. She is a great presentation of the greatness that’s occurring here at Texas State.”

West came to San Marcos by way of Memphis this year and carved out a role on the men’s 4x400-meter relay that set a meet record time of 3:11.29 at the conference meet.

“Brian being named SBC Newcomer of the Year shows the hard work and dedication that both he and Coach (Trent) Edgerton have put into this season,” Frazier said. “We are excited to watch Brian’s continued growth and success through the remaining 2022 season.”

Sophomore Lee-Anne Blake and senior Anayah Washington both joined Wilson on the women’s All-Sun Belt First Team. Junior Katherine Stuckly landed on the Second Team and senior Sadi Giles was voted to the Third Team.

Joining West on the men’s All-Sun Belt First Team were seniors Will Blaser, Pedro Osorio Lopez and Donald Rolle, junior Dominick Yancy and sophomore Taahir Kelly. Seniors Ben Collerton and Kwanele Mthembu each received Second Team nods and junior Daniel Harrold was named to the Third Team.

Wilson will compete in the women’s weight throw at the NCAA Division I track and field championships, which take place in Birmingham, Ala. on Friday and Saturday. Wilson’s school record throw ranked 13th in the nation this season.

Texas State will begin its outdoor season next week at the Roadrunner Invitational in San Antonio, which starts on March 18.