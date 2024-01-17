Bobcats return home with week long home slate

Both the Texas State Men’s and Women’s teams will be home this week as the Bobcats look to turn their conference seasons around.

For the Texas State Men’s team, the Bobcats snapped a five game losing streak defeating the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks 67-54.

“I’m ecstatic,” Head Coach Terrence Johnson said “It has been a long time coming. We have been working really hard but sometimes work doesn’t necessarily guarantee results. I’m proud of my team, because they kept believing no matter what the outcomes were in the previous games. I’m hoping this is something we can build off of, and we have the right guys in the locker room to do that.”

The Bobcats saw their three guards all score in double figures: Jordan Mason led the team in scoring with 16, Coleton Benson with 15 points and Kaden Gumbs with 10.

Texas State will look for their second consecutive win as the Bobcats host Louisiana tonight at 7 p.m.

The Texas State Women’s team has currently hit a rough patch as the Bobcats lost to the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks 73-63, The loss marks the Bobcats third consecutive defeat in Sun Belt play.

“We talked a lot about our first and third quarter starts as a group,” Head Coach Zenarae Antoine said. “Unfortunately, we let our start get away from us. We kept chipping away and trying to fight our way back. We had a great response out of halftime – really proud of that effort. We ran out of time unfortunately. We will bounce back and learn from this road trip as we continue to get better as we go through conference play.”

The road doesn’t get any easier for the Bobcats as Texas State will host Troy on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The Trojans sit at 4-1 in conference play with a 7-8 overall record.

Both the Men’s and Women’s teams will conclude the home stand with a doubleheader on Saturday as both will look to avenge their losses when the Bobcats host Arkansas State Tip-off off for the Women’s game will start at 2 p.m.

Tip-off for the Men’s game with start on 4:15 p.m.

