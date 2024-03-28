Bobcats roll through UTRGV in home win

Returning home following a long conference road trip to James Madison, Texas State continued their winning ways defeating the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros 12-6.

“You never know coming off a long road trip,” Head Coach Steven Trout said. “We got in around 3:30 a.m. and had an off day yesterday. But that is what I wanted to see from our team. We came in, and we were locked in from the get go.”

Texas State jumped out on the Vaqueros in the first inning scoring six runs.

After adding another run on a wild pitch in the second inning, the Bobcats added four in the third inning with two-run RBI doubles from first baseman Alec Patino and left fielder Daylan Pena to take a commanding 11-0 lead.

UTRGV scored six unanswered runs but were unable to complete the comeback as the Bobcats rolled to a 12-6 win.

